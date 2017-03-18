AINA TIR-FAX, March 17, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• An old wolf of communism regime can’t be Interior Minister, Basha says

• How much conspiracy is going on within SMI and DP against SP?

• SMI representative, Luan Rama throws harsh critics ti Tahiri

• Kukan attacks the opposition for delaying the justice reform

• ASD report. PM Rama conscious that still a lot needs to be done

• USA and OSCE propose to Rama a way of solution to the political crisis

• What changes is opposition’s protest is bringing gradually?

• Parliament resets the race to SJK and SPK members

• Integration Minister hosts Slovenian delegates over integration issues

• Vetting. Ombudsman sets a short deadline to candidates to fill the papers

• Changes in the law on elections remain on hold

• The 3rd Maritime Force contingent takes off to Aegean Sea

ECONOMY

• Exports generate ALL 20 bln more than last year

• Russian Ambassador and Head of ITCh committed to strong economic cooperation

• BoA survey – Banking market operate into e fair competitive milieu

• Economy Minister – Costal city halls to take measures ahead of tourisr session

• INSTAT – By the end of 2016 businesses turnover mounted up to 1.7%

• INSTAT – Albanian holds 78.1% of exports with EU

• “Albania 360 degree”. National Tourism Agency project to attract foreigners

• Why not create wealth dissipate?

• Bogovic and Panariti stress the possibility of producing Albanian’s brands

• New fiscal package approved, previews amendments to public finances law

• Currency values today

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow