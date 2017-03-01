AINA TIR-FAX, February 28, 2017

HEADLINES
• Justice Minister suggest PMU establishment that will guarantee Vetting
• Head of IMO – We coulds never overtake Albanian institutions
• JUIP leader- Justice reform is a way that leads to a new Republic
• PM – Eradicating the old system more investments will be injected
• Basha – Our movement is the sole hope for a true democracy
• US Embassy and OSCE greet SP MP Prenga’s ouster from parliament
• LIBRA leader shall run for elections in Tirana
• Foreign Minister – Albanians are not seasonal workers on their land
• PM Rama is in a conflict of interest with the elections, Basha states
• Opposition will take the upper hand over mechanisms that control power
• A corrupt judge pulls down an entire justice system, PM s deems
• Left-wing leader urges then pres not to censure opposition’s voice
• Socialist Women Forum cast its vote in favor of Vetting law
• Albania and France anti-crime organized units
• Weak loans throughout the years push banks do business abroad
• The gas is there but no money. Pipeline cost 295 mln EUR
• Ministers Cuci and Ekonomi host EU journalists
• Saffron cultivation brings to Albania 4.000 EUR per kg
• 20, 525 businesses don’t pay tax duty
• Crawfort – Courts’ decisions delay foreign businesses investments
• Agriculture needs a renovated subsidy scheme of money distribution
• BoA – Bad loans marker a slight decrease this January
• Albania Pipeline. Transmission net costs 180 mln EUR
• Fees that do not add value to the product weaken domestic enterprise
• Tirana City Hall will invest 7.3 mln ALL for an underground parking area
