AINA TIR-FAX, January 31, 2017

• Primer – I already owe 71 mandates without SMI
• Vetting law catches its first 6 victims
• EP demands January 21 perpetrators to be brought to justice
• SMI leader – With Rama owing 71 MPs, SMI will go into opposition
• Deputy PM – Our coalition with SMI is strategic. We’ll stick to this
• Electronic voting. DP – By agreement or by protest…no midway
• Primer Rama – No upper hand shall be taken on justice any longer
• President decrees Petrit Vasili as the new Minister of Justice
• Basha makes clear to Lu and Borchardt his fight for free and fair elections
• Primer assets that Vetting will send home half of JAC members
• Tirana Mayor – SP has already started its engines to win the elections
• Meta – Key factor to Macedonia stability are political parties’ role
• Primer holds meeting businessmen over “One bln EUR project”
• Economy Steering Committee approves “Oilmen status”
• TAP project that crosses Albania is to cost 4.5 bln EUR
• Albgaz enters into partnership with Netherlands company “Gasunie”
• BoA turns its focus to lending, as the main source to revenues
• DP – Foreign investments are falling. IMF confirms this
• How fund All 3.3 bln is to be divided to compensate property owners
• Gjiknuri – APEX and market liberalization are two parallel processes
• EURO internationally evaluated but keeps falling against ALL
• Businesses are not ready for APEX. They ask Gjiknuri to postpone the deadline
• Freedom House ranks Albania the 68th with regards to freedom
