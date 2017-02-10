AINA TIR-FAX, February 9, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Electoral reform postpones to the next month
• Opposition leader urges youth to join the February 18 protest
• Berisha – State mistreated “Bankers” and grabbed its money
• Basha states today’s money theft indicate of the decline of state
• Damages in Zharres by “Bankers” fire up debate in parliament
• Administrative Court drops down MP Shkelqim Selami’s request
• DoS totally confines on US Ambassador in Tirana, Donald Lu
• Parliament sitting. DP raises strong accusations against Health Minister
• 25 years of relation. Foreign Minister Bushati holds a visit to Zagreb
• “Faith in the government 2016”. IDM points out the law level of faith
• CEC approves the June 18 election campaign budget
• Vlahutin – EU remains totally committed to justice reform enforcement
• 2 US experts are part of International Monitoring Operation in Albania
ECONOMY
• Amendments to TAP-Albania agreement ups state benefits to mln 80 €
• Gjiknuri asks for Hahn intervention for Kosovo-Beograd interconnection
• A new anti-informality plan for 2017
• Power Distribution Operator invests mln 104 € for this year
• City Hall and EBRD draft a plan on greening Tirana’s Square
• TAP builds up a disposal facility in Korca to erase its residues
• Alcoholic drinks prices tends an upward trend
• Businesses complain. Notarizing products license ups the cost for business
• Bln 1 $ project. Former Minister Bode – State not to borrow money from PPP
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• False alert…No birds fever in Fier city
CHRONICLE
• Thieves steal Mln 2 € undisturbed, but under camera surveillance
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.