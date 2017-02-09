AINA TIR-FAX, February 8, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• SMI against government vocational education initiative
• Basha in Fier city – Government tends to grab elections
• Crime “councilors”…CEC revokes the mandate of 6 of them
• International Monitoring Operation lands in Tirana for Vetting
• US Ambassador meets newly elected Justice Minister, Vasili
• Presidency and Foreign Ministry confrontations keep up over UNO vote
• DP – The one mayor accused of rape puts on children festival
• DP leader calls on Lushnja citizens to join him in the protest of February 18
• 100 candidates have applied so far to be part of Vetting units
• Minister Vasili notes amendments in the Criminal Code are vital
• Kodheli at Vienna CEDC – Albania will fight to hinder illegal emigration
• Czech Republic seems a strong supporter of Albania-EU accession talks
• Albanian Charge D’Affair at Holy See hails Albania religious values
ECONOMY
• Deforestation for the sake of TAP project in Korca and Berat
• Ahmetaj and Sejko attend IMF meeting in Rome
• BoA Governor – Albanian economy will keep up with its steady growth
• Public debt is falling off, less risks to the economy
• Tel Aviv. Ekomoni in “IMTM 2017” attracts Israelis to invest in Albania
• Property reevaluation. Ahmetaj – 27.000 families benefited 156 mln USD
• Agricultural Ministry signs 3 mln 10 EUR agreement with Italy
• INSTAT – Inflation in January was calculated to 2.8%
• Minister Ahmetaj sees economic revitalization in 2.8% of inflation
• Vlora citizens shall pay 7000 ALL to the establishment of its landfill
• EBRD invests mln 63.8 EUR to tourism&urban project in Albania
• SAA – AEK owes mln 370 EUR invoices to OSHEE
• EURO falls against ALL once more
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
