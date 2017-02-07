AINA TIR-FAX, February 6, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• Socialists deem that electoral reform will take time

• JUIP is still waiting for an invitation for coalition with SP

• Speaker Meta – Vetting is not achieved by embassies

• Presidency still unaware over Albania stance at UNO December meeting

• Basha – Albania will hold a Romania-kind protest on February 18

• Meta – Progress is achievable only through cooperation

• Bushati – The vote against UNO resolution turned out to be a mistake

• EP is going to vote the resolution for Albania on February 14

• CEZ case. Balla assert that those called refuse to leave a testimony

• OSCE Ambassador – We are committed to helping Albania’s processes

• Albania strives for freeing relations with Iran

• Minister Gjosha – Central and local powers shall fight domestic violence

ECONOMY

• TAP project. 400 mln EUR this year and 1.5 bln in 3 years for Albania

• BoA aims at diminishing the use of cash money

• BoA – Monetary policy stirs up increased lending race

• The 2017-2021 new Official Statistic program is approved

• GIZ backs SME in expanding Albanian exports

• INSTAT – Food. 1.7% of state budget goes for citrus

• Emerging ‘Made in Albania’ brand in the foreign market is a true struggle

• National Commercial Bank and Reiffeisen competition in the market is falling

• Smart Albanian Businesses attract Italians to work in Albania

• Is Macedonia e good opportunity where Albanian businesses can operate?

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• City Hall’s draft on Students’ Charter is now ready

• Tirana Mayor – Schools are responsible for hate speech on social networks

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow