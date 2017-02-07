AINA TIR-FAX, February 6, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Socialists deem that electoral reform will take time
• JUIP is still waiting for an invitation for coalition with SP
• Speaker Meta – Vetting is not achieved by embassies
• Presidency still unaware over Albania stance at UNO December meeting
• Basha – Albania will hold a Romania-kind protest on February 18
• Meta – Progress is achievable only through cooperation
• Bushati – The vote against UNO resolution turned out to be a mistake
• EP is going to vote the resolution for Albania on February 14
• CEZ case. Balla assert that those called refuse to leave a testimony
• OSCE Ambassador – We are committed to helping Albania’s processes
• Albania strives for freeing relations with Iran
• Minister Gjosha – Central and local powers shall fight domestic violence
ECONOMY
• TAP project. 400 mln EUR this year and 1.5 bln in 3 years for Albania
• BoA aims at diminishing the use of cash money
• BoA – Monetary policy stirs up increased lending race
• The 2017-2021 new Official Statistic program is approved
• GIZ backs SME in expanding Albanian exports
• INSTAT – Food. 1.7% of state budget goes for citrus
• Emerging ‘Made in Albania’ brand in the foreign market is a true struggle
• National Commercial Bank and Reiffeisen competition in the market is falling
• Smart Albanian Businesses attract Italians to work in Albania
• Is Macedonia e good opportunity where Albanian businesses can operate?
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• City Hall’s draft on Students’ Charter is now ready
• Tirana Mayor – Schools are responsible for hate speech on social networks
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
