AINA TIR-FAX, February 3, 2017

• EU Ambassador against Llalla. US Ambassador is irreplaceable
• Speaker Meta backs G. Prosecutor. He observes the law
• Skopje warns Tirana. Stay away from Macedonia internal affairs
• NSC on “Balili” decides on the law-enforcement agencies cooperation
• New Justice Minister taes the oath in front of the President
• General Prosecutor summoned by Parliament Speaker
• SMI striving to strengthen civil society and enhance their power to chose
• No more paper legalization with Spain. Albania hopes Greece will do the same
• Albania-Kosovo sign cooperation deal on public administration reforms
• Llalla and Lu rejoinders. SU State Department backs Donald Lu
• SSA – Civil servants have caused to the state EUR 543 mln damage
• Economy Minister – Businesses accreditation, a true benefit to consumers
• Standard &Poor keeps Albania economic level at B+
• Online inspections that will lower abuses and corruption level
• Purchase of apartments on cash money is marking a boom
• EBRD 2016-2017 Transition Report on Albania. Economic inequality is the cause
• How do DP and SP view the future of economy in 2017
• IMF – Albania to make clear the risks that derive from 1 bln euro project
• Opposition leader introduces DP’s economic platform 2017
• National Commercial Bank seizes Bolumnaz Petrol assets due to arrears
• Currency values today
• Albania mourns the loss of one of its greatest writers. Dritero Agolli
• Weather forecast tomorrow
