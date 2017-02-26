AINA TIR-FAX, February 25, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Decriminalization. Speaker Meta, a clear message to PM Rama
• Basha – Our mission will be accomplished after burying the old republic
• Police press charges against Basha on calling for violent actions
• Wicker – Albania should hold standard elections as a NATO member country
• Biba-Llalla bearing the lion on the den over Prenga’s mandate legitimacy
• Geneva Police Head – There is no Albanian mafia in Swiss
• Hundreds of citizens on the street sign in favor of Vetting law
• Minority law. PM – It makes Albania a contributor to religious harmony
• CEC – Accounting experts must audit political parties funds
• Premier hands out 500 permission license in Vlora city
• Albania and Germany together in the fight against organized crime
ECONOMY
• Project on common grocery markets construction recently launched
• IMF lends to Albania €73 mln of loan under mild terms
• Banks plan to invest € 19 mln on IT for this year
• Ital-Albanian program grants € 320 mln to 5 hospital emergences
• Risk analyses. Finances looking for auditing experts to certify tax statement
• Since 5 years cement business faces a continuous shrink
• A common, modern Albania and Montenegro check-point
• Ekonomi – Thanks to BNC businesses check in will be easier
• A road along way Vlora River is a new initiative to boost tourism
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• The end of chaos. 16 cities will implement the new ratified urban plan
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.