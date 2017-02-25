AINA TIR-FAX, February 24, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Majlinda Bregu – Boycott must not be an option for the opposition
• Foreign Minister – The calls of DP are calls against Vetting
• Social Welfare Minister state that Vetting defends children
• Premier Rama meets students. Vetting process can’t wait any longer
• Tahiri pledges that 2017 will be the end of hashish
• Basha speaks with a new language – If you want war, then war shall be
• CEC demands additional grounds about SP MP Prenga
• Rama afraid America may draw its attention away from the Balkan
• DP leader -Free elections end up crook businesses close to government
• 50 civil society groups sign a petition in favor of Vetting law
• Speaker Meta suggests for a consensual new President
• Defense Minister proceeds with Armed Forces recruiting campaign
ECONOMY
• Albania-Serbia custom duty unification seems too hard to come true
• ERE – In 2016 38 HPPs generated energy power
• Seemingly EURO is gaining grounds against ALL
• TAP pipeline reconstructs roads that link Fier with villages
• INSTAT – PPP investments on HPP boosted Albanian Power Production shares
• Italy grants € 5 mln to agriculture vocational education in Fier and Lushnje
• How much money do Albanians owe to the state in 10 years?
• State invested 30% of the fund for public expenses in December
• In 2016 investment fund marked a fall due to less investment in bonds
• Insurance companies are hitting their home run since the beginning of 2017
• Currency value today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.