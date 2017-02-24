AINA TIR-FAX, February 23, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Plenary sitting today held without the opposition
• Opposition holds parliamentary plenary sitting on the square
• Premier views DP is asking the impossible. No caretaker government
• DO leader pledges to students he will reopen public university branches
• Premier charges DP of hampering Vetting. Come back to parliament
• € 2 bln drug money will be used to by elections, opposition states
• OSCE straightens its Ambassador’s statement over drug money
• Head of Italian Anti-mafia arrives in Tirana
• Basha menaces to hinder state function though legal measures
• Former head of Kosovo Custom Dep. appointed PM councilor
• PM accepts one DP’s terms…electronic counting during elections
ECONOMY
• Government realizes the hazard of PPP to the state budget
• Fiscal indicators calculate ALL 9.5 mln less incomes in 2016
• Albania opens railway line construction talks at UNO seat
• Albanian business’s selling rate has faced increasing fall since 2015
• Finance Ministry – We scaled state debt down to 71% of GDP
• Albania benefited from TFA agreement once its entered into force
• EBRD loan to Tirana-Durres railway rehabilitation now ratified
• Implementation of “Bankruptcy” law starts up on May
• By INSTAT the businesses toll for 2016 surged due to anti-informality
• Ahmetaj – 97% of employees benefited from Income tax
• IAP Pipeline kicks its workings off in 2 or 3 years
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Albanian language now a school subject in Turkey
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.