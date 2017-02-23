AINA TIR-FAX, February 22, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Speaker – What DP asks can be betters solved through dialogue
• Right -wing – If only the EU could see Albanian reality with our eyes…
• Justice Minister claims his only concern is Vetting rightful enforcement
• High EU Foreign Affairs representative, Mogherini still on a trip to Tirana
• Johanes Hahn – I feel really sorry about DP’s parliamentary boycott
• Fleckenstein striving for to convince DP get back to parliament
• Opposition screams for caretaker government
• SMI elects 16 draftees of the upcoming general elections
• OSCE – Vetting can’t be pulled off just by government, it needs opposition
• Meta-Chiti talks. Italy remains a lawful supporter to Albania integration
• Albania-Japan agreement on digital topographic maps signed today
• Doris Pack – Your being on the square is a sign of democracy
• Foreign Minister pays an official visit to Israel. Meets senior officials
• Albania-Austria sign memorandum of understanding on social housing
ECONOMY
• Government grants ALL 1.6 bln as a subsidy for female farmers
• Ahmetaj – We shall erase businesses’ debts and augment pensions
• INSTAT unveils for the first time the Integrated Index of Consumption Prices
• € 4.5 mln is granted by EU to Albanian Cultural Heritage
• Large businesses start reducing energy consumption
• With the rise of apartments’ prices rents keep on surging
• Factors that affect bad “doing business” climate
• Albanian tourism one of the 10th most attractive destinations for polish
• City Halls are the first to benefit from “1 billion” government project
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Largest number of women trafficking arriving to Great Britain is Albanian
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.