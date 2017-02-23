AINA TIR-FAX, February 22, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• Speaker – What DP asks can be betters solved through dialogue

• Right -wing – If only the EU could see Albanian reality with our eyes…

• Justice Minister claims his only concern is Vetting rightful enforcement

• High EU Foreign Affairs representative, Mogherini still on a trip to Tirana

• Johanes Hahn – I feel really sorry about DP’s parliamentary boycott

• Fleckenstein striving for to convince DP get back to parliament

• Opposition screams for caretaker government

• SMI elects 16 draftees of the upcoming general elections

• OSCE – Vetting can’t be pulled off just by government, it needs opposition

• Meta-Chiti talks. Italy remains a lawful supporter to Albania integration

• Albania-Japan agreement on digital topographic maps signed today

• Doris Pack – Your being on the square is a sign of democracy

• Foreign Minister pays an official visit to Israel. Meets senior officials

• Albania-Austria sign memorandum of understanding on social housing

ECONOMY

• Government grants ALL 1.6 bln as a subsidy for female farmers

• Ahmetaj – We shall erase businesses’ debts and augment pensions

• INSTAT unveils for the first time the Integrated Index of Consumption Prices

• € 4.5 mln is granted by EU to Albanian Cultural Heritage

• Large businesses start reducing energy consumption

• With the rise of apartments’ prices rents keep on surging

• Factors that affect bad “doing business” climate

• Albanian tourism one of the 10th most attractive destinations for polish

• City Halls are the first to benefit from “1 billion” government project

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• Largest number of women trafficking arriving to Great Britain is Albanian

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow