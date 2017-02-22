AINA TIR-FAX, February 21, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Opposition leader – Fleckenstein is not here to negotiate
• Knut Fleckenstein arrives in Tirana
• Fleckenstein urges DP not to boycott the parliament
• Rama – DP mustn’t manipulate parliament boycott to hinder Vetting
• President holds meeting with USA and EU Ambassadors
• Kukan – Parliament needs opposition in, not outside in a protest
• Opposition is unwilling to negotiate over free elections
• High level meeting among President and Kosovo Speaker
• Minister Ekonomi – Ok with DP’s protest, but key drafts need voting
• CEC informs heads of state for verification forms progress of the elected
ECONOMY
• ALL 90 bln of business debt will be remitted by government
• INSTAT – 172.757 foreigners spent their money in Albania on January
• On what bases Minister Ahmetaj foresees a 3.5% of economic growth?
• Government grants USD 4.5 mln to back employment
• FED invest backs Albanian businesswomen in Lushnje
• For 2017 Banks invest € 19.3 mln in technology
• Albanian Development Fund starts feasibility procedures for a new airport
• Bonds interest rate fall off as a result of demand’s increase
• EURO marks the lowest level in the Albanian market in 9 years
• Italians compare doing business in Albania with Cuba
• New invasion scheme…those who earn more run small business to avoid PIT
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• SSA survey. Albanians unsatisfied by city halls performance
CULTURE
• Prominent Ismail Kadare, among the 10 most read writers in England
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
