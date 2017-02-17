AINA TIR-FAX, February , 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• What is DP going to announce at Saturday’s protest?
• Albania-EU accession talks to take place within 4 months
• Prosecutor seeks to launch a criminal investigation against CEC
• PM greets the resignation of 2 directors in the framework of Vetting process
• DP MP Noka suspended from parliament for assaulting SP MP Brace
• What SP sees in EP resolution is not what DP perceives
• Former DP leader – February 18 protest is a mission to restore faith and hope
• LIBRA leader – CEC strives for drawing LIBRA out the law
• US Embassy alters emigration visa procedures
• Albania reaffirms its full commitment at NATO Ministerial
• Speaker Meta – Albania is grateful for the continued support of Austria
• Parliament adopts with 72 votes “Vocational Education” draft
• Agreement on “Enhancing citizens’ decision-making involvement”
ECONOMY
• Businesses shall search themselves for energy in the free market
• BoA point out the sectors that contributed to consumption increase
• Bonds auction, the interest rate falls off
• Here the energy PPPs that overpowered power generation
• Ahmetaj – For the very first time finances are not used for electoral purpose
• Swedish government gives mln 3.3 € to the State Police reinforcement
• AFIU freeze mln 29 € of incomes from criminal activities
• EC – Domestic demand remains the sole remedy for Albania economy
• Right-wing pledges for a 9% flat tax on dividend
• Property compensation scheme, costing 550 mln €, dropped by Strasburg
• Albanian Post and Canadian Institute of Tech sign cooperation agreement
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
