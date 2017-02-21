AINA TIR-FAX, February 20, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Albania commemorates the fall of dictator statue since 26 years ago
• European Commission disapproves DP’s parliamentary boycott
• DP’s protest persists…all in an open air on the square
• Basha – Free elections is not just DP’s concern, it’s of people also
• Justice Reform Chair speaks of General Prosecution’s law violations
• Justice Reform Chair – ONM merely observes, does not decide
• Speaker Meta greets DP’s protest. The request for election is lawful
• Fleckenstein – Accession talks strictly linked to justice reform enforcement
• Fleckenstein starts up a three-days visit to Tirana
• PM Rama – Protesters are one thing, what DP demands is another
• Interior Minister – DP’s protest is a waste of time
• Premier is hopeful for a second mandate even without SMI
• CEC states there are not grounds against SP MP Prenga
ECONOMY
• State forces HPP builders to pay VAT on machineries and equipments
• EDO invested mln 1.9 USD on Lezha’s electrical substation
• Import of machineries, equipments and auto parts store fell off
• Alternative investments are driving economy into e real development
• A twofold increase of Albanian commodities exports to China and Greece
• Albania pays 34-40 thousand € annual cost to attend EU Justice program
• Albania predicts an increase of renewable energy to 38% for 2020
• Insurance Companies paid € 2.1 bln for unpaid road accidents damages
• EBRD grants € 87 mln to South urban integrated development
• Negotiations on oil areas research seem to run down
• Petrela forest given for rest by City Hall
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.