AINA TIR-FAX, February 2, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Vetting law fires up plenary sitting
• Too late and too short the Lu-Nishani meeting
• US Ambassador, Lu deduces G. Prosecutor is against justice reform
• US Embassy points to some politicians as “persona non grata”
• Meta pledges for employment which Tahiri sees as a forgotten promise
• Prosecution informs it is probing 22 senior officials
• Basha – Latest political developments speak of a potential steal of vote
• “Balili”, a battle of wills among Primer and President
• Primer Rama is paying an official visit to Kosovo
• OSCE drops the chances to carry out electronic voting
• Meta – 26 years latter all this hate is irrelevant any more
• Parliament approves oilmen status. 5000 benefit
• “We the People” international Conference. OSCE – Get control of your power
ECONOMY
• Property reevaluation is postponed for the consecutive time
• How to start your startup in Tirana
• Economists against EUR 1 bln government’s project
• Government’s vision: economic growth doubles thanks to EUR 1bln project
• EBRD gives 63.8 mln EUR to southern city halls’ urban development
• KfW offers 12 mln EUR for Vlora landfill rehabilitation
• Which are the 19 economic reforms and what is their impact?
• The 368 mln EUR WB project on roads management to terminate in 2017
• Albpetrol puts ARMO assets up for auction for the 2nd consecutive time
• Government calls agreement with Transatlantic Albania off
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• CEC Head appeals to students to cast their vote wisely on June 18
• Online Consular Service for emigrants. MFA new project
CHRONICLE
• Some police chiefs accused of affiliation with narcotic traffickers
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
