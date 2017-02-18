AINA TIR-FAX, February 17, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• Ombudsman selects who will an won’t be part of Vetting bodies

• DP leader – Tomorrow’s protest shall be a very special one

• SMI elects its formations for Tirana through electronic voting

• US congressman, Dana Rohrabacher, upholds DP protest

• Here the institutions that are entitled to verify JSC and PSC members

• CEC removes obstacles for LIBRA party to take part in the elections

• LIBRA’s leader – We’re heading for a new republic

• Bushati – There are some of those who attacking international partners

• Republicans always by the democrats…together in the protest

• Minister Gjosha – Along with GB for reforms that potentiate rule of law

• Pm Rama pays tribute to former President of Kosovo, Rugova

• Albanian senior politicians felicitate Kosovo on its Independent Day

ECONOMY

• INSTAT – Albanian companies export 15.5% more goods than in 2016

• IRTC signs agreement with 150 oil refining workers in Fier

• Leading Chinese Infrastructure Companies attracted by Albanian projects

• INSTAT – Albania-EU commodities exchange make up 61.1% of market

• Businesswomen are growing in number, they seek state support

• Unpaid meters cause EDO’s encasements a gradual fall

• Export growth and foreign direct investments swell bank deposits

• AChC – Albania hard terrain in “doing business” hangs Americans back

• Experts note e slight grow of EU coin against ALL after days of fall

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• Deaths on road accidents rank Albania the 4th in Europe

CULTURE

• Saudi Arabia observes Albanian heritage introduced by Albanian students

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow