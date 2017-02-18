AINA TIR-FAX, February 17, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Ombudsman selects who will an won’t be part of Vetting bodies
• DP leader – Tomorrow’s protest shall be a very special one
• SMI elects its formations for Tirana through electronic voting
• US congressman, Dana Rohrabacher, upholds DP protest
• Here the institutions that are entitled to verify JSC and PSC members
• CEC removes obstacles for LIBRA party to take part in the elections
• LIBRA’s leader – We’re heading for a new republic
• Bushati – There are some of those who attacking international partners
• Republicans always by the democrats…together in the protest
• Minister Gjosha – Along with GB for reforms that potentiate rule of law
• Pm Rama pays tribute to former President of Kosovo, Rugova
• Albanian senior politicians felicitate Kosovo on its Independent Day
ECONOMY
• INSTAT – Albanian companies export 15.5% more goods than in 2016
• IRTC signs agreement with 150 oil refining workers in Fier
• Leading Chinese Infrastructure Companies attracted by Albanian projects
• INSTAT – Albania-EU commodities exchange make up 61.1% of market
• Businesswomen are growing in number, they seek state support
• Unpaid meters cause EDO’s encasements a gradual fall
• Export growth and foreign direct investments swell bank deposits
• AChC – Albania hard terrain in “doing business” hangs Americans back
• Experts note e slight grow of EU coin against ALL after days of fall
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Deaths on road accidents rank Albania the 4th in Europe
CULTURE
• Saudi Arabia observes Albanian heritage introduced by Albanian students
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
