AINA TIR-FAX, February 15, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Chair of Justice Reform drops count on GP over Constitution violation
• Opposition leader – We have EP full support for free elections
• Basha in Shkodra encourages citizens not to be afraid any more
• Strasbourg casts 546 votes in favor of resolution for Albania
• Justice Minister puts into question the IMO constitutionality
• German Ambassador to Albania stresses the keys to Albania integration
• Heritage Foundation ranks Albania 11 points down due to corruption
• Speaker Meta in Austria meets his Austrian counterpart Doris Bures
• All communism secret document now in the hands of Informing Authority
• Vlahutin – For a functional economy first you need independent justice
• Opposition still keeping out parliamentary committees meetings
• Kosovo safety. Albania and Croatia Defense Ministries send letter to Stoltenberg
• Albania assures Poland support for integration processes
• NATO Center of Excellence for Foreign Fighters established in Tirana
ECONOMY
• BoA Governor summons Banks Associations heads over monetary safety
• Eenergy Minister – We’ll do all we can to decrease power price VAT
• Canada attempts again to search for oil in Albania, Velça in particular
• Local funds alter, a new formula on funds partition
• Internet monthly cost goes parallel to monthly incomes per capita
• Doing business climate. 260 new businesses check in every month
• Energy power corporations pulled off mln 104 € profit in 2016. Will the price fall?
• Insurance Policy Fees back to old price. It confuses consumers
• Foreign investors nail government for inappropriate d. business climate
• USD prevails over € in the domestic market. How come € is falling?
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
