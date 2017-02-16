AINA TIR-FAX, February 15, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• Chair of Justice Reform drops count on GP over Constitution violation

• Opposition leader – We have EP full support for free elections

• Basha in Shkodra encourages citizens not to be afraid any more

• Strasbourg casts 546 votes in favor of resolution for Albania

• Justice Minister puts into question the IMO constitutionality

• German Ambassador to Albania stresses the keys to Albania integration

• Heritage Foundation ranks Albania 11 points down due to corruption

• Speaker Meta in Austria meets his Austrian counterpart Doris Bures

• All communism secret document now in the hands of Informing Authority

• Vlahutin – For a functional economy first you need independent justice

• Opposition still keeping out parliamentary committees meetings

• Kosovo safety. Albania and Croatia Defense Ministries send letter to Stoltenberg

• Albania assures Poland support for integration processes

• NATO Center of Excellence for Foreign Fighters established in Tirana

ECONOMY

• BoA Governor summons Banks Associations heads over monetary safety

• Eenergy Minister – We’ll do all we can to decrease power price VAT

• Canada attempts again to search for oil in Albania, Velça in particular

• Local funds alter, a new formula on funds partition

• Internet monthly cost goes parallel to monthly incomes per capita

• Doing business climate. 260 new businesses check in every month

• Energy power corporations pulled off mln 104 € profit in 2016. Will the price fall?

• Insurance Policy Fees back to old price. It confuses consumers

• Foreign investors nail government for inappropriate d. business climate

• USD prevails over € in the domestic market. How come € is falling?

• Currency values today

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow