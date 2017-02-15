AINA TIR-FAX, February 14, 2017

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• US Ambassador Lu speaks about visas revocations

• EU Parliament reviews draft-resolution for Albania

• Minister Tahiri – Police is running the show…the one we were looking for

• US Embassy committed to uphold parliament over justice reform

• PM – I count on State Police which is increasingly growing in force

• Decriminalization. Llalla unveils the list of 6 MPs and 3 mayors

• SAA notifies that Court of Appeal openly violates the law

• Interior Minister appeals on Elbasan residents to hand guns over

• European Commission – Elections may put Albanian economy at stake

• CEC considers on Thursday some key 18 June Elections draft-decisions

• Defense Minister lists the advantages of becoming part of Armed Forces

• Constitutional Court drops Judges Union lawsuit against Vetting law

• President election to take place from 3 to 18 May. Comeing from left-wing

ECONOMY

• E-banking accounts grew to 37%

• Deal. Confindustria and Customs Dep. ease procedures for entrepreneurs

• Investments Council sees Albania potentials to invest in BPOs

• Loans growth. Albania follows same levels as Central&Eastsouth Europe

• CNB sells for mln 11 € the assets of Bolunmez Petrol

• Foreign investors encounter troubles in Albanian market. State drafts a law

• What to EC sees in Albanian economic growth for 2017?

• Arrears. Customs and Tax Dep. appear to be debtor to the state

• Why do apartments cost higher than in some European countries?

• Tirex Resources get Power Ministry license for extracting gold and copper

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• Power bill. Albanians paid 30 mln USD in 2016

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow