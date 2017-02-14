AINA TIR-FAX, February 13, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Democratic Party press charges against State Attorney
• Left-wing appeals on DP to return to parliamentary committees
• Macovei – Albania should bring corrupted senior officials to justice
• Basha in Kavaja invites citizens to be part of DP protest on February 18
• If Vetting process is not passed judges or prosecutors won’t run for the elections
• Justice Minister meets the OSCE presence President
• Money theft. PM defends police – They got nothing to do with
• SMI Parliamentary Gr. Head, Luan Rama meets Kosovo delegation
• Newly elected German President reiterates his support to Albania
• National Security matters brought Albania-Kosovo ministers together
• Parliament pursues public roundtables over justice reform bills
• Consensus on electoral reform is yet to come. Disagreement persist
• A range of institutional reports is to start up this week in parliament
ECONOMY
• Losses business is facing due to crime
• Business sees serious cost troubles by minimum pay rise
• Government sets property reevaluation process to May 31
• BoA – Albanian economy is highly sensitive to regional economic growth
• Huge import-export traffic at Durres port since early January
• TAP successfully completes its first phase in Fier, Berat and Korca
• Government soon to adopt draft on debts remission for business
• “Cooperation Protocol” that eases Italian companies custom procedures
• Protection of industrial property objects passes in parliament this week
• Free oil areas. Government launches them to the market for investors
• Mln 1.2 € to rearrange tourism services and products until 2019
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• INSTAT – Albanian population marks its first growth since 2001
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
