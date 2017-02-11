AINA TIR-FAX, February 10, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• EU backs Vlahutin and condemns slanders against her
• DP keeps up counseling with CDU regarding economic program
• Administrative Court refuses to institute MP Dashamir Tahiri’s mandate
• EURALIUS mission will operate in Albania until December 2017
• Iran National Day. Iran Embassy puts up a reception in Tirana
• SMI puts up its Electoral Convent in Tirana
• Opposition leader claims DP is going to abrogate law on education
• Ombudsman issues a list of candidates running for Vetting bodies member
• Kosovo and Albania mutually committed to integration process
• Albanian Honorary Consulate in Croatia inaugurated
• Montenegro Albanian minority is a bridge of unity among 2 countries
ECONOMY
• Albania-Croatia-Montenegro agree on Adriatic-Ionian pipelines
• BoA – 5 years later the price of apartments has risen again
• BoA – Lending in ALL mounted up to 10.4%
• Private police operates in the marked with 236 companies nationwide
• Giant infrastructure “Arber Road” to be entrusted to PPP on May
• BoA feels positive over inflation stability and interest rate during 2017
• A fund of mln 21.5 € shall be given to provide sanitary charter
• Opposition – Low-tax policy is at the gist of our fiscal policy
• Subsidiary scheme on agriculture fails
• Prodaps program has financed mln 40 € to SME development
• Currency values today
CULTURE
• Albanian singer, Ermal Meta, shines in Sanremo. Wins Cover 2017 prize
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.