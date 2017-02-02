AINA TIR-FAX, February 1, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Former ODIHR chief explains there is no time for electronic voting
• Manjani invited to NSC meeting ahead of being replaced by Vasili
• On February 18 DP start up its protests
• Former PM holds high level meeting with USA and OSCE ambassadors
• DP convinced that the upcoming elections are at risk
• EP reiterates the importance of fair elections open accession talks
• Meta – Albania needs a party that solves rather than causes troubles
• DP very skeptic over the 1 bln EUR project. A corruptive scheme
• Primer Rama states the coalition operated perfectly well so far
• Basha urges all right-wing parties to come together for free elections
• Parliament votes on Thursday the newly elected Justice Minister
• 15 candidates running for the Ombudsman. 28 MP’s votes required
ECONOMY
• Ahmetaj – Here’s how we’ll make 1 bln EUR for future investments
• BoA backs government’s 1 bln EUR project
• Power Distribution Operator invests USD 17 mln in the city of Shkodra
• Gjinuri – Eur 150 mln are invested so far in Moglica HPP
• WB gives USD 70 mln that back and assist Albanian reforms
• State will probably sign new agreement with IMF after elections
• Incomes in Water and Sanitation grew to 18% due to electronic invoices
• Procedures companies should follow to benefit from EUR 1 bln project
• Sejko – The basic interest rate won’t grow ahead of the 4th trimester
• Banks buy 5 years bonds with satisfying interest rate
• Power corporations fighting one’s way through market liberalization to get profits
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• WB data – Poverty has grown to 47%, living minimum is 16.000 LEK per capita
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
