AINA TIR-FAX, January 7, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Freezing relationship is in the air among SP and SMI? Rama ignores
• Macedonia Albania parties pledge to draft and unify national rights
• LIBRA – Haradinaj arrest is a sign of a wind of change
• SMI insists on France freeing Haradinaj
• JUIP greets Macedonia Albanian parties unified platform
• SP has just started to get prepared for the next elections. SMI absent
• Primer statement. Macedonia Albanians are taking a historic step
• Basha – When Albanian come together they are stronger than ever
• FAM – Such a joint platform implies political maturity for Macedonia Albanians
• YIM too in support of Haradinaj release
ECONOMY
• Albania government starts up cooperation with KOC Holding
• Government approves rehabilitation fund for rural roads
• Agricultural products export is increasingly expanding in the region
• BoA – Economic lending is boosting, but still remains weak
• ALL overtakes USD, but EURO keeps getting stronger
• BoA – Foreign investments are following an upward trend in Albania
• Energy power price doubles for businesses
• Open Data survey – 2017 is going to increase public debt per capita
• Territorial-administrative reform has increased local power revenues
• Energy Power Secretariat – Albania risks to lose many foreign investors
• EU assigns Albania the duty to start drafting a strategy for innovation
• Hotels in Albania are swarming in informality and lack of standards
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Bad weather. Ombudsman – Local administrators must look for people in need
• Homeless man dies of frost in Durres
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
