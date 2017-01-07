AINA TIR-FAX, January 6, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Macedonia’s Albanian political forces will come out with a joint statement
• DP – Rama and Thaci to temporary cut any commitment with Beograd
• CEC finally replaces MPs Selami and Tahiri
• The Right blames the state of incapability in managing freezing weather
• Manjani – Legalizing illegal buildings may lead to fiscal invasion
• Haradinaj arrest. Rama – Whom the bells are ringing for?
• Kodheli – Armed Forces engaged in helping stuck areas from snow
• Basha – The truth is this ruling coalition assures no free elections
• President – I made a mistake appointing certain ambassadors
• Road-maintaining companies must be probed over irresponsibility
ECONOMY
• New law. Banking system security funds shall be VAT-free
• State debt interest rate surged up since the beginning of 2017
• Economic kind of drafts shall dominate the new parliamentary agenda
• INSTAT – Gas and power is costing. Timber the main mean for heating
• What lies behind the Gambling law?
• Informality is distorting Albanian wine brand, can’t compete in international market
• Power efficiency…Albania is losing its chance to save it
• Which are the economic sectors with the highest wages fund?
• ERE – Businesses will have to pay for power consumption higher taxes
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Bad weather. City Hall shelters 100 homeless into 4 social residences
• Fever affects 19 thousand people all over the country
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
