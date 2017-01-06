AINA TIR-FAX, January 5, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Basha calls on the press to give its contribution to free elections
• Request to suspend CEC’s verdict against 2 MPs submitted to the Court
• CEC getting ready to replace Selami and Tahiri mandates
• Primer calls Haradinaj arrest in France a nonsense
• Speaker Meta surprised by the arrest of Haradinaj
• Former MP Tahiri reports CEC verdict to Administrative Court
• Democratic Renaissance journal celebrates its 25th anniversary
• Nishan admits he has made mistakes during his mandate as President
ECONOMY
• Strict control exercised on gas stations to prevent abuse with price
• Almost 9300 foreign companies have operated in Albania during 2016
• 65 thousand travelers and 20.500 vehicles entered Durres harbor in 2016
• Governor Sejko – Albania needs exports diversification
• During November bad loans fell to 20.4 %
• 17 schools constructed at the cost of 6.2 bln ALL
• Travelerstoday classifies Albania worlds 4th cheap country to live in
• 9.8 mln EUR of abuse with Fier and Vlora By-pass
• Albanians spend 122 mln EUR on entertainment and holidays
• Currency value today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012”, “EXCELENCE”, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.