AINA TIR-FAX, January 4, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• 7 laws of Justice Reform focuses on the fight to high level corruption
• LIBRA – Reducing parliament seats to 100 is a way to make it efficient
• Incriminated MPs demand their parliamentary seats back
• Manjani – We are up to changing justice system mentality
• DP blames Primer for the escape of “Balkan Escobar” Balili
• Albania not just a religious tolerant state, bur also a humanitarian one
• Parliament opens up race for the new Ombudsman
• Parliament session starts up with “Waste” draft reconsideration
• French Embassy – Hollande visit program to Tirana shall come pat
ECONOMY
• IMF presents Albania GDP will expand to 37% this year
• Ambitious investments City Hall shall accomplish for this year
• Degraded industrial areas of the 90’s to turn into green areas
• In 2016 the state made 363 bln ALL of payment and transactions
• Businesses argue that pay rise tends to increase production cost & prices
• Inquiry on Assurance Bureau unpaid damages fails due to very high cost
• 886 mln ALL per year to be invested on lab services, given on concession
• Finance Ministry – 3.3 bln ALL less of public investments in 11 months
• Inflation in the Euro Zone is about to move even to Albania
• Domestic currency is now facing significant fall against all foreign currency
SOCIETY
• Freezing weather isolates many villages
WEATHER
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012”, “EXCELENCE”, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.