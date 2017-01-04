AINA TIR-FAX, January 3, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• French President’s first visit in Albania ever
• Mogherini call to Albania – Keep up with the good work, don’t give up
• Citizens willing to handle weapons over upon Interior Ministry call
• Supreme Justice Council opens race on recruiting new members
• Rama – I am so grateful to Doli and Vienna Philharmonic Ensemble
• DP publicly condemns the assault in Turkey
• Shkelzen Doli set political parties by the ears
• Berisha reacts to prisoner’s suicide…Its a state crime
ECONOMY
• Largest direct foreign investments percentage in Albania held by Greece
• Albania’s banking system keeps its eyes on international monetary policy
• 10-years bonds put up for auction, costing 3 bln ALL
• Finance Ministry previews a 3.8% economic growth for 2017
• January brought higher oil and gas prices at its very beginning
• State coffer is missing 6.7 bln ALL. Public expenses not pulled off
• City Hall focuses investments to suburban areas to enhance local economy
• Parking tariff in the capital rises, Tirana residents will pay more
• Government amends state budget to pay back foreign companies
• Made in Albania shoes export increase to 20%, mount up to 360 mln EUR
• Crises in Turkey favors Albanian hotel tourism
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Fever make Health Ministry shut the schools down
CULTURE
• Vienna Concert sounded Albanian at Palace of Congress in Tirana
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
