AINA TIR-FAX, January 27, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• French President calls his visit to Albania off
• Ad-Hoc Committee on CEZ denigrates in resentments
• SMI a party that observes every agreement
• CDU sends a clear message to Albania over elections
• Justice Minister against reasonable suspicion as proposed by US experts
• OSCE fails to get SP DP along with the electoral reform
• Justice Reform implementation initiates through JAC establishment
• The President agrees on convoking National Security Council
• Former Ombudsman confesses what could he do better and didn’t
• Maritime Forces back to motherland from NATO 2-months operation
• Interior Minister pledges to bring ‘Balili” to justice a.s.a.p
• President awards 35 families that sheltered Hebrews in WWI
• KAS to assist DP in drafting public policies in the near future
ECONOMY
• EBRD points out an economic inequality in Albania
• Cotex Textile opens its thirds factory in Albania
• Sejko speaks of the fast economic growth Albania has maintained
• How is Albania going to benefit from TAF agreement?
• Experts – Hereafter state should treat trade agreements with maturity
• Power stock exchange. Individuals shall operate by e fix range of prices
• Revenues from gains constitute 6% of the total banking incomes
• Construction sector is the main narcotics money laundry
• Money laundry is based on informality and corruption. Bad for economy
• This is how economic experts see Albania economy journey during 2017
• Foreign investors notice the obstacles in the small Albanian market
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Earthquake shook up some cities
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012?, ?EXCELENCE?, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.