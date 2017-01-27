AINA TIR-FAX, January 26, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Vetting is already hunting judges and prosecutors
• Leskaj – Kosovo delegation to EC is denied the right of speech
• SP and SMI against Tcham Ad-Hoc Committee establishment
• SP agrees on electronic voting only if OSCE approves it
• What does EP progress-report asks to Albania?
• Parliament ratified Power line agreement with Macedonia
• World’s Hebrew Congress publicly thanks Albania for its help
• US Embassy revokes visas to some judges and prosecutors
• Brajovic soon to visit Albania on Meta’s invitation
• Bushati’s speech in parliament – Albania stood behind Kosovo
• DP – MPs should be the first subject of Secret Files opening process
• LIBRA’s vision – without the North Kosovo and Albania become one
ECONOMY
• Ahmetaj – Solidarity package, no bad impact on macroeconomic parameters
• Oil wells back as state property
• The struggle of tiring down trading barriers
• FSA deems that insurance premiums surged to 9.6% in 2016
• Government second-hand market securities overwhelmed by individuals
• Ahmenaj says when it comes to foreign investments Albania comes first
• Government projects an overall fiscal amnesty after the elections
• Insurance companies are becoming even more present in the market
• Cosmetic risks withdrawal from market if security label isn’t printed
• 4 Albanian Airlines planes are put up for auction starting from 2400 USD
• EUR 15.4 mln is planned for the passengers’ terminal in Kamza
• Albania under Fitch Group’s red light. Less optimistic economic terms
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
