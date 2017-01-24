AINA TIR-FAX, January 23, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• CEC head – There is not enough time to apply electronic voting
• Opposition leader attends EPP Assembly
• Administrative Court drops SMI petition that suspends CEC decision
• Kavaja City Hall is waiting for its Mayor, but no date is yet set
• Primer – We have considerably cut health service prices
• Basha invites citizens to propose their candidate for MP
• SP MP Peza unveils his financial assets to the public
• Albania asks Malta’s EC Presidency to be attentive to Albania integration
• Parliament holds hearing session with the new Ombudsman
• Balla calls on the opposition to be part of electoral reform committee
• Vincenzo Amendola pays an official visit to Tirana
• Bushati-Mogherini meeting – Albania vision is one and unchanged
• Justice Reform. Draft-law that turns law a compulsory school subject
ECONOMY
• Government’s draft that remits to businesses unpaid tax and debts
• UNWTO – Albanian tourism is about to grow to 3-4% this year
• Ahmetaj – We have managed to preserve the deficit level of budget
• Albania towards an agreement with Denmark over driving licenses
• Italy soon to sign a deal with Albania on packaging industry
• Will “Pennine Petrolium” realy operate in Albania?
• Small cigarettes packs may be banned, leaving just the classic ones
• Ban of Albania changes rules on treating dirty money
• Investments’ growth was also supported by bank loans
• Government’s 2nd state budget amendment that frames solidarity package
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Some Tirana areas live in the darkness
• Level of informal labor in Albania
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
