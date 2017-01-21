AINA TIR-FAX, January 20, 2017

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Speaker Meta in the USA. US sustain to Balkan is eminent
• Basha meets Trump collaborators
• President Nishani congratulates Trump on his presidency
• Bylykbashi unveils the reasons PM is against electronic voting
• Administrative Court ignores SP request to insure a lawsuit
• Minister Tahiri clinch that justice on January 21 is jet to be done
• Orrin Hatch – Trump staff shall pay more attention to Albania
• Josef Hejsek convoked to testify at CEZ Enquiry Committee
• IMO entitled to monitor Vetting process next week
• “The Solution” forms a new crack within the Left-wing
• Primer accepts electronic voting on one condition
ECONOMY
• Public debt dropped for the second consecutive year
• Heritage Foundation to assist Albania cope with economy crisis
• Tirana-Durres railway construction kicks off within 2017
• State sells EUR 39.45 mln bonds
• Germany attracted by Made in Albanian old wine
• Frost in Europe, a green light to Albanian agricultural exports
• Rainffeissen Bank upheld the Singapore Forum
• Basha presents to Washington his 3 economic proposals
• Power price rise. Jaka – Businesses may leave if no price is set
• Businessmen fear bankruptcy due to fall of consumption
• FIAA – Justice reform will ameliorate business climate
SOCIETY
• Students pretend to pay for their studies on trenches
WEATHER
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012”, “EXCELENCE”, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.