AINA TIR-FAX, January 19, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Opposition leader received an invitation not a ticket to Trump ceremony
• Ad Hoc parliamentary committees huge financial damage to the state
• Electronic voting is at hand, but costs too dear
• LIBRA is acting like democrats concerning elections
• Meta meets Bersin…enforcing national security acts and fight terrorism
• Sessions – Trump shall closely cooperate with Albania
• Debate on 27 “Justice Reform” bills kick off
• Vetting law finally enters into force
• Former State Attorney testifies over CEZ case in parliament
• NATO gives to Albania 250 armored vehicles
ECONOMY
• Economic growth…experts notice it, but the impact isn’t sufficient
• Primer invites and pushes Singapore businessmen to invest in Albania
• State finances local plans of 7 city halls
• Interest rate and bonds surged to 3.8%
• USA dollar gains points against domestic currency
• Exports towards Italy marked a satisfying increase last year
• Energy Minister makes Albania attractive for Singapore to invest
• Albania state pays to IMF EUR 330 mln after 14 years
• IMF is holding talks with Albania on how to diminish bad loans
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Teacher promotes ISIS at school. She was arrested and suspended
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012”, “EXCELENCE”, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.