AINA TIR-FAX, January 18, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• By Court decision state pays off the families of 21 January victims
• Speaker Meta holds a meeting with Mr. Brownfield in USA
• Netherlands judge shocked by Albanian judge mentality
• Rama is grateful to Singapore for recognizing Kosovo
• The Right sees insecurities in EU-Balkan relations after Brexit
• BE grants 10 mln EUR for Vetting process in Albania
• During 2017 CEC will exploit a budget of 139 mln ALL
• SP MP Balla – Electoral Reform Committee requires DP’s presence
• Albania and Iceland excellent political-parliamentary relations
• Basha – We won’t boycott anything, we’ll win these elections
• Basha and Nishani estimate the favoring role of Tajan to Albania
• Albanian Naval Forces conduct anti-trafficking operations in Aegean Sea
• A “bee” flies noisily over Albania ahead of election campaign
ECONOMY
• Albania and Kosovo agree on a joint custom when it comes to goods exchange
• Singapore-Albania trade and investments forum 2017
• INSTAT – 67.5% of overall Albanian trade exchange was EU-oriented
• CEFTA offers Albania the chance to apply for Secretariat Director
• State- EBRD, 100 mln USD loan agreement signed
• The cost of electronic voting and counting may get to 70 mln USD
• Tirana Square workings to cost 11 mln EUR
• For 2017Albania will attend less international tourism fairs, unlike 2016
• INSTAT – Albania held the worst export performance in 2016
• PDO – We saved EUR 60 mln due to good power management
• Germany gives EUR 20 mln to Albania-FYROM power line
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
