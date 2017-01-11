AINA TIR-FAX, January 10, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Cold weather. Right leader pushes PM to declare state of emergency
• Electoral reform is splitting political parties
• Albania Montenegro maritime borders, still an unsolved matter
• Kosovo realtor who stole 7 bln EUR to the Albanian state
• President holds meeting with Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro journalist
• Meta and Darmanovic. Joint challenges for a peaceful Balkan
• Defense Minister presents Defense provision for 2017
• Albania-Montenegro projects. Bushati –Let’s give them a new impetus
• Freezing weather. Primer assembles Emergency Operational Unit
• SMI suggest that EU and USA should monitor Albania elections
• Interior Minister monitors aids delivery in Dibra, isolated by cold
ECONOMY
• Albania attends Utrecht fair in Netherlands
• Upcoming elections may change investments course
• Governments has already ready the new model of PPP
• State plans a 1.5 bln reserve fund for 2017
• PDO imports 6 mln kwh to face cold. Consumption surges to 20%
• Consumption increase is a result of a stable economy, experts say
• No tax rise for businesses in Tirana until 2019
• What should banks do to keep their profits safe and stable?
• Fuel price rises thanks to extreme cold weather
• Frost is ruining farmers products, making them face great loss
• Albania benefits 61.2 mln EUR from EU on public and private sectors
• Bankers Petrolium keeps recording loss after 12 years of operation in Albania
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Sanitary service for free? Albanians spend 225 EUR per year
• Armed Forces transport by helicopter aids to isolates areas
CHRONICLE
• Forth victim of extreme cold is a 60-years old man
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
