AINA TIR-FAX, December 9 , 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Who will manage upcoming general elections?
• The President – Albania thankful to Poland’s partnership
• Election Reform Commission’s preparation phase for 2017 elections
• Attempts to depoliticize Polling Station Commissions
• Meta calls for a Venice-standard justice reform
• Poland upholds Albania-EU accession talks
• Berisha refuses to testify at Enquiry Committee for CEZ
• PM Rama feels enthusiastic of Moody’s financial evaluation
• SSA cast the lot for 8 Election College of Court of Appeal
• Historical relations among Poland and Albania
• SMI vice leader suggests a package of measures in protection of Call Centres
• Donald Lu – Albania needs a much aggressive civil society
• PM Rama lures Polish companies away to invest in Albania
• Vlahutin and Lu hold high level meeting with Speaker Meta
• Local Issues Minister – Country is experiencing an unprecedented justice reform
ECONOMY
• Moody’s – Albanian public debt is static due to a fiscal discipline
• PDO invests 6 mln EUR in Korca on energy power supply
• Panariti – Indemnity fund 400 mln ALL for farmers must be approved
• Chamber of Commerce head – Call Centre law does not affect every company
• INSTAT – November marked a 1.9% of inflation
• Economy Committee demands more investments to sanitary service
• EPCA surveys that communication expenses in Albania are lower than in EU
• Moody’s – Justice system reform will favor business climate
• Food costs maintain inflation on a positive ground
• Which are the potentials of Albanian agriculture and agro-business?
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Amnesty draft-law reintegrates women prisoners
• Former dictator’s museum turns into an art and culture advertising centre
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012”, “EXCELENCE”, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.