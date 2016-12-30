AINA TIR-FAX, December 29, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• PM discharges Kavaja Mayor heavy law breaking
• Constitutional Court leaves Vetting law untouched
• SMI approves CEC verdict on SMI incriminated MP
• Application of Decriminalization law on 3 MPs echoes to the world
• Basha writes that detachment of politics from crime has just begun
• US Embassy – CEC decision is otherwise translated as a peoples victory
• Justice Minister vows that law must be followed at any cost
• Primer at Enquiry Committee. “Disagreement with CEZ sound the best solution ever”
• Territory National Council enacts 5 plans initiated by UNDP
• Primer denies the fact that Government-CEZ settlement was pre-arranged
• Criminal Code: “To avoid serving 3 years of penalty one must pay 5.4 mln ALL
• LIBRA wins 10 thousand memberships…gets ready for general elections
ECONOMY
• Albpetrol crazy sell of oil…167 thousand of tones
• City Hall budget to work on a 15.3 bln ALL budget
• Increase of construction permit no. is contributing to economy growth
• BoA – Cash money use constitute 16.1 bln % of GDP
• Crafts businesses benefit 30 mln ALL from Economy Creative Fund
• 4.6 bln less revenues accumulated by fiscal administration. Deficit gets deeper
• Online trading. Unlicensed subjects are risking Albanians savings
• Level of electric power generated is higher than the one consumed
• Finance Ministry – 84 mln ALL encased by state enterprise. Less than last year
• ERE – Here is how consumers will pay energy power price
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• City Hall organizes a great New Year concert on December 31
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
