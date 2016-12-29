AINA TIR-FAX, December 28, 2016

HEADLINES
• SMI betrays the left, joins votes with DP in Durres
• 8 constitutional experts in a rush to finally frame Vetting draft
• SMI sustains Ali Ahmeti initiative to join all Macedonia Albanians
• Deputy-PM – A successful coalition welcomes new political forces
• Greece upholds Albania integration if minorities rights are observed
• Which are DP’s requests ahead of 2017 Election Day?
• LIBRA justice reform worthless if CEC cancels incriminated MPs mandates
• President honors art and culture celebs ahead of holiday season
• DP impeaches government of using flood indemnity for electoral campaign
• Bylykbashi calls electoral reform the core of very successful reform
• Foreign Minister – Justice reform brings blood feud to end
• Enquiry on CEZ, PM to testify at Ad-Hoc committee this Thursday
• A 1 bln EUR aggressive investment plan for the next 3 years
• Fasons and agriculture exports make state revenues deadly grow
• INSTAT report trade exchange with EU occupy 64.6% of the total volum
• Remission of fines to businesses, this is what Finance Ministry previews
• FSA – Life Voluntary Insurance Premium is increasingly falling
• National Road fees classified based on the type of vehicle
• State budget enters into force on January the 1st 2017
• The main economic indicators foresee a higher inflation during 2017
• Approximately 7 mln USD for Great Tirana Ring construction
• Albania foreign trade map changes considerably
• Currency value exchange
• INSTAT – Vital statistics are falling to 8.8%
• Weather forecast tomorrow
