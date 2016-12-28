AINA TIR-FAX, December 27, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Hanuka celebrated in Tirana at Presidency
• The President decreed 2017 state budget
• CEC requires additional information to sentence incriminated MPs
• Environmental Ministry sets new criteria on diminishing fog
• Tirana residents get legalization certificate from the Primer
• Justice Minister – Still senior officials, holding criminal records, on duty
• Visa regime suspension mechanism menaces even Albania
• Inter-ministerial experts group set up to detects causes in Zharres
ECONOMY
• Ahmetaj – Up to 1 bln USD investments through concessions
• REE reports 50 licenses for power and gas sectors delivered
• Finance Ministry – A record of investments marked in 2016
• Tetraco sets up its office in Albania
• Legal package that aims at achieving a 6% of economic growth since 2017
• FSA announces the first private stock exchange that will stir up financial market
• Insurances freak out, cars’ TPL falls to 13.500 ALL per capita
• Budget on gender equality matters increases to 10 mln ALL
• 750 mln ALL to be invested on trauma hospital infrastructure
• Ahmetaj claims pay rise in 2017 won’t influence business competitiveness
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Chaos at Murriqan checkpoint, that connects Albania with Montenegro
• “No smoking” operation fines 29 bars with 300 thousand ALL
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
