AINA TIR-FAX, December 23, 2016

POLITICS
• SP National Assembly discharges Koco Kokedhima
• PM – In 2017 we’ll be in coalition with the SMI
• Meta speaks to journalists – Together to build EU standards
• Palace of Justice is already being shaken by an earthquake
• DP, SMI and JUIP MPs demand and enquiry committee on Zharres
• Opposition – Gambling generates 600 mln USD, only 150 are declared
• Istanbul University raises Nishani to the ran of ‘Doctor of Honor”
• Balla assigned as vice-chair of SP National Assembly
• Primer – Proud of what SP has achieved, but aware of what is to come
• Tahiri – 23% of police agents will be subject to criminal proceedings
• SMI proposes state of emergency for Zharres area
ECONOMY
• PPP open room for foreign investments in Albania
• EC backs Albania integration process through a 90 mln financial aid
• Quake in Zharres. Gjiknuri suspends Bankers Petrolium operations
• Governor – The role of press in conveying economic news is crucial
• The overall entrepreneurships turnover amounted to 1.3% in 11 months
• Fuel import from January to November augmented to 462.296 tone
• Electronic Communication Authority reduces tariffs among mobile operators
• High no. of tax controls is putting Risk System efficiency into question
• SSA is to conduct a new fiscal strategy to reduce public debt
• 3 companies apply to build 3 different HPPs in 3 different cities in Albania
• Taxpayer Lawyer will be vested more power from now on
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Everyone back home for Xmas. Emigrants return to motherland
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012”, “EXCELENCE”, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.