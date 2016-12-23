AINA TIR-FAX, December 22, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Constitutional Court leaves Vetting in force
• Prosecutors are already in an interest conflict with certain institutions
• Parliament voted in favor of Amnesty law. Opposition absent
• Vetting turns into the most controversial matter for international presses
• Internal Minister pledges to arrest Balili asap
• Meta – Time to enact Vetting law is already set out
• Berisha sounds pessimistic..septic that accession talks may kick off
• DP greets CC verdict, but fears state will take the upper hand on Vetting
• Incriminated SMI MP testifies his innocence in parliament
• SP reports election committees’ members will not come from policy
• LIBRA’s leader mocks at integration process. Lasting longer than communism
ECONOMY
• INSTAT – Retail is the closest index in the economy that calculates selling
• BoA – Monetary policy will always sustain lending
• BoA – Inflation’s upward trend…but not outside Central Bank targets
• Reiffeisen Bank – Albanian economy will follow a stable upward trend
• Forbes – Albania the 61st best country in doing business
• In 11 months 2.677 tone of tobacco have been cleared
• BoA Governor meets German Ambassador Schutz.. What to cooperate on
• ALL has overtaken EURO since 7 years
• Fuel import is overwhelming Albanian market. 33.3 bln ALL of revenues
• Exporters and producers – Drug money braces and bit ALL against EUR
• Operators – If international oil price keeps surging, we’ll reflect it too
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
