AINA TIR-FAX, December 21 , 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Incriminated MPs assault prosecution
• JUIP MP, Dashamir Tahiri, accused of forgery
• DP reports against the main justice reform laws at CC
• Accused SMI MP says what Vlora gave him no one can take away
• Vetting law. The invisible battle among courts and prosecutions
• Basha – Dismissal of the MPs show that Decriminalization is working
• Two political camps seem satisfied with the MPs dismissal. All in balance
• The President’s high level meetings in Turkey keep the ball rolling
• An Albanian Cardinal is to open the last parliamentary sitting
• New Property Commission will report back to the PM over free sites
• Kokedhima – Greece Albanians will sign “I chose the MP I want” petition
• 50% of women representation, proposed by Socialist Women Forum
• Ad-Hoc Justice Reform Committee has already accomplished its mission
ECONOMY
• BoA Governor sees economy with optimism…employment has increased
• Agreement with TAP makes Albania gain 88 mln EUR
• Albanian wine successfully competes in the international market
• Coffee huge import raises state budget revenues
• American CHC roundtable with City Hall. Taxes won’t raise nor fall
• Fason industry is increasingly marking a considerable boost annually
• 2017 state budget finally publishes in the Official Gazette
• Tirana is missing in the list of efficient cities for investments
• Black Drin generates 656 mln kWh of electric power
• Karpacz Industry Forum. Tourism is increasingly uniting Albania and Poland
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012”, “EXCELENCE”, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.