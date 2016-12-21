AINA TIR-FAX, December 20, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Judges split apart with regards to Vetting law
• Ben Blushi invites students to be part of LIBRA
• Meta – National Electoral Convent’s decisions must be observed
• The Left boycott enquiry committee on CEZ, DP reacted harshly
• Amnesty. Politicians are excluded
• SMI gives its full sustain to Decriminalization law. Equal in front of law
• Erdogan invites Nishani on an official vitis to Ankara
• Russian Embassy in Tirana surveyed under strict police security measures
• Decriminalization nails some DP and SMI MPs. Relieved from duty
• Opposition leader sends condolence letter to Merkel
• Gambling draft-law enters into force in 2 years
• RP getting ready for the upcoming elections. Insists on open lists
ECONOMY
• Energy Power Minister – Encasements broke the record
• The fall of EURO is highly reflected into the domestic market
• EC awards Albania with 13 mln EUR for its performance so far
• EU-UNDP agree to finance 3.5 mln EUR the Territorial-Administrative Reform
• BoA – Interests rate for obligations and bonds raise after 13 months
• 640 mln ALL to be invested on Kamez Sanitary Centre reconstruction
• Custom Dep. couldn’t manage to pull out the planned encasement. 5 bln less
• HPP and government come into good terms over the energy power law
• Insurances. TPLs sold under cost, 14.000 ALL out of 18.900 ALL
• Abundant farming productions are neutralizing price raise
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• A new scheme on social pensions is to be applied soon
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012”, “EXCELENCE”, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.