AINA TIR-FAX, December 19, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Democrats press charges against Health Minister for abuse of power
• DP states crime is gaining grounds and law of order is falling apart
• Accession talks’ no-date stirs up 7 MPs to ask for interpelance with PM
• Kodheli – I would hand over Defense to another Minister after Elections
• SMI views Election Day as the consecutive test in a row for politics
• State decides that meters of retirees will turn to zero
• Michael Roth in Tirana values the what Albania has achieved so far
• Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro joint statement against trafficking
• On December 22 Vetting will get Constitutional Court final verdict
• Primer – Judges have raped property over these 25 years
• Berlin. Albanian Embassy switches emergency call for Albanian residents
• Foreign Minister – Our prays and thoughts go to Russian ambassador family
• Cross-border agreement among Albania, Italy and Greece, ratified
ECONOMY
• Changes in the budget. State reallocates 90 mln EUR
• USA gives 3 mln USD additional fund away for fight against corruption
• PRE sets new calculation method to the energy tariff
• Major Drin Cascade HPPs for which WB has spent millions of UDS
• 15 mln EUR from Albpanel that will go for agricultural equipments
• Drugs price is going to rise since they will bare a tax stamp
• Recovery fund for banks will need 45mln EUR
• Why can’t Gambling draft-law be applicable?
• FSA ought to inform the public over the risks of online trading
• BoA – Construction and insurance companies best predict inflation
• Moody’s report – NPLs are a real threat to the Albanian banking system
• EURO keeps on going down with respect to ALL
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012”, “EXCELENCE”, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.