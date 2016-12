AINA TIR-FAX, December 19, 2016

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• Democrats press charges against Health Minister for abuse of power

• DP states crime is gaining grounds and law of order is falling apart

• Accession talks’ no-date stirs up 7 MPs to ask for interpelance with PM

• Kodheli – I would hand over Defense to another Minister after Elections

• SMI views Election Day as the consecutive test in a row for politics

• State decides that meters of retirees will turn to zero

• Michael Roth in Tirana values the what Albania has achieved so far

• Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro joint statement against trafficking

• On December 22 Vetting will get Constitutional Court final verdict

• Primer – Judges have raped property over these 25 years

• Berlin. Albanian Embassy switches emergency call for Albanian residents

• Foreign Minister – Our prays and thoughts go to Russian ambassador family

• Cross-border agreement among Albania, Italy and Greece, ratified

ECONOMY

• Changes in the budget. State reallocates 90 mln EUR

• USA gives 3 mln USD additional fund away for fight against corruption

• PRE sets new calculation method to the energy tariff

• Major Drin Cascade HPPs for which WB has spent millions of UDS

• 15 mln EUR from Albpanel that will go for agricultural equipments

• Drugs price is going to rise since they will bare a tax stamp

• Recovery fund for banks will need 45mln EUR

• Why can’t Gambling draft-law be applicable?

• FSA ought to inform the public over the risks of online trading

• BoA – Construction and insurance companies best predict inflation

• Moody’s report – NPLs are a real threat to the Albanian banking system

• EURO keeps on going down with respect to ALL

WEATHER

