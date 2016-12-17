AINA TIR-FAX, December 16, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Parliament approves with 80 votes the 2017 budget
• Head of Constitutional Court – Court can’t be blamed for delaying Vetting
• Interior Minister – Balkan Escobar is already hopeless
• DP – Tahiri and PM do not follow the international warrant arrest for Balili
• Right-wing urged PM to dismiss Durres Mayor for breaking rules
• Primer rama upholds EU Ambassador Vlahutin’s stance on Vetting
• Vlahutin asserts that Vetting law is not negotiable
• The President holds a meeting with Albanian party leader in Macedonia
• Opposition welcomes deprivation of the right to vote for convicted
• Rama – Ohrid Agreement must be part of every Macedonian government
• President and Bersin – Fighting terrorism by hardening check-point borders
• Bersin – USA proud to work with Albania on national security matters
• The biggest budget ever for the health sector this year
• Electoral Code amendments. Here’s what small parties suggest
• Ad-hoc Justice Reform Committee starts off the discussion of 30 laws
ECONOMY
• A private company to supervise gambling industry online
• Albania aims at enhancing power efficiency
• 2016 budget amendment. State will re-allocate funds to pay off arrears
• Investments Fund Market, second biggest, after banking market
• Budget for Tirana will surge to 10% within December
• EC – Public expenses on education are 3% of the GDP lower
• Gambling. Alarm sounded on price raise and enrichment of certain companies
• Lack of liquidity and overloaded debts will lead businesses to bankruptcy
• Experts explain the object of the law “On bankruptcy”
• Albpetrol manages to pull off a tender on selling oil
• Power market liberalization. Large businesses risk to pay energy dearly
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
