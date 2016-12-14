AINA TIR-FAX, December 13 , 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Albania is given more time to meet EU priorities
• Rama assembles Macedonia Albanian politicians for the Albanian case
• Rama – Shame on EU for keeping Kosovars from traveling freely
• EU Foreign Ministers are in favor of Albania-EU accession talks
• SMI leader – We should go for the next elections with open lists
• Primer invites foreign ambassadors at New Year’s reception
• Here’s why Finland sustains Albania integration
• President awards Finish senior officials for backing Albanian people
• Germany facilitates consular procedures with Albania
• Primer Rama confident he will win 2017 Elections
• Greek Foreign Minister – We want a EU-face Albania in the EU
ECONOMY
• Last summer Albanian economy profited half bln euro from tourism
• 2017 budget. Better financial treatment for DC in Tirana
• WB to grant 63.8 mln EUR for the construction of south tourist ring
• Agreement with KfW for the construction of Vlora landfill
• Foreign currencies have lost grounds over ALL during November
• PDO state that investments in the net increased energy power supply
• EBRD finances 218 mln EUR on restructuring Electro-Power Corporate
• Experts – Formalized marked leaves no room for abuse with prices rise
• Government guarantees bank loans lend to the agriculture sector
• USAID enables trade growth for Albanian certified agri-businesses
• EC report on Stock Exchange . Albania saves rooms for enlargement in the capital market
• Government raises taxes for constructors. They shall pay them in advance
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
About TirFax
Albanian Independent News Agency (AINA) TIR-FAX, was founded in conformity to the laws of the Republic of Albania, in August 1996.
It is the first and the only media of this kind in Albania. Since its beginnings, AINA TIR-FAX, built a professional strategy in order to be a reliable media and distant itself from politics and reflect the reality not affected by any political convictions and conveying to its subscribers up-to-date daily, professional and totally independent news and information. The Albanian Independent News Agency, TIR-FAX, decided to inform its subscribers with various information and news that take place in Albania in a real time. TIR-FAX provides a daily news bulletin from Albania and sends it to its subscribers. The bulletin is provided in Albanian and English language. Besides the daily bulletin, TIR-FAX`s staff has also experienced political and economic analysts which make the media more complete. AINA TIR-FAX covers 82 % of the Albanian territory with journalists by absorbing news and information from all the domains. TIR-FAX, in its beginnings, was welcomed in Albania and abroad, in particular, by the Diplomatic corps accredited in Albania, and international institutions present in the country. A good part of the above mentioned authorities are subscribers of AINA-TIR-FAX. In this context, TIR-FAX was welcomed by 28 various countries from Europe to America, which have been interested for the political, economic, cultural, religious and social developments in Albania.
We assure you that TIR-FAX is really serious in its work as it considers journalism an important noble mission, and then as a business. Thanks to a very serious, active, professional and fully independent work, AINA TIR-FAX is able to earn sufficient incomes from its performance.
After an intensive and continuous work of 17 years of experience, the General Director of TIR-FAX news Zenel Celiku, was awarded with the both prizes GOLD New York 2012”, “EXCELENCE”, on May 29, 2012. This success is attributed to Mr. Zenel Celiku and AINA TIR-FAX staff for all these years of successful journalism. This success inspires not only Mr. Celiku, but also our daily work in the press media.
Albanian Independent News Agency is very successful and moves forward with secure steps in the wild competitiveness of the media.
Zenel CELIKU
General Director of AINA TIR-FAX.