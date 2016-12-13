AINA TIR-FAX, December 12, 2016

HEADLINES
POLITICS
• A long TV interview with former PM, Berisha over past and present issues
• Former PM testify at CEZ enquiry commission, but worthless
• Berisha believes Secret Services have broken the law
• DP – PM is getting too far by pushing the Court to conclude Vetting
• Meta is optimistic Albania will receive a positive recommendation by EU
• PM – Venice spoke up, now our eyes lye upon Constitutional Court
• Venice opinion raises opposition enthusiasm
• Amnesty. Minister Manjani –We can’t favor specific names
• Right-wing states that Amnesty will serve to release criminals
• Opposition asserts government is embezzling private properties
• President encourages students to be their own country’s protagonists
• December 12. Democrats commemorate the birth of the right-wing
• Tirana US Embassy fully confides on Constitutional Court decree
• EU member states embassies in Tirana release a statement on the Vetting
• Italian Ambassador assures Call Centers In Albania won’t be shut
ECONOMY
• Gas excise falls off, 8 ALL per liter
• Ahmetaj claims VAT reimbursement cooled down 54% of businesses
• Finance Minister – Employment figures are overtaking those of unemployment
• Durres harbor, a giant goods transporter
• Attenuating fiscal policies that enhance mining processing industry
• AZD PRAHA handles feasibility project for Durre-Montenegro railway
• Albania to buy trade electronic system from Ljubljana Exchange
• BoA – Foreign Direct Investment mounted up to 660 mln for the last 3 months
• New draft on banks security pursuant to EC principles
• More trading rooms now for Albanian SME’s thanks to ENN-Albania
• Medicament reimbursement decreases from 195 mln ALL to 119.7
• Year 2016 marks a higher graphic of remittances progress
• Currency values today
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow
