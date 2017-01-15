AINA TIR-FAX, January 14, 2016

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• The tricky train of Serbia couldn’t arrive at Kosovo territory

• Regardless of individual approaches, SP and SMI pursue one unique goal

• Manjani says to Interior Minister that cannabis is never an option

• JUIP requires the establishment of Ad-Hoc committee on Tcham case

• Kuvend concerned about the low No. of applications for SJC member

• SP MP Manja states General Prosecutor is seriously breaking the law

• CEC demands extra staff to arrange the 2017 elections

• Electronic vote. DP shall exercise any sort of pressure to persuade the left

• DP – Tirana Local Plan approved in a rush, leaving room for suspicions

ECONOMY

• Snow rains increase the power generating capacity

• Minister Gjermeni – License applications bring informality to end for good

• Albania attends the Stuttgart international fair of tourism

• Economy experts see true struggle in maintaining the upward trend

• Minister Milva – 107 concession recorded and others will in the future

• How much will the upcoming elections cost to the state?

• 1.2 mln EUR are invested to neuro-surgery service

• Optimistic signs of businesses

• Why banks will tend to behave more aggressively this year?

• A very promising year for insurance market, also thanks to new law

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• Schools to reopen on Monday

WEATHER

AINA TIR-FAX, January 13, 2016

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• Electoral Reform on the edge of abyss. DP proposition dropped

• MP Dashamir Tahiri addresses his case to the wrong body

• DP – Education reform disorients students rather than helps them

• Are SP and SMI breaking up?

• LIBRA leader – In Albania old parties follow the soviet mentality

• Rama has killed electoral reform, the Right states

• Political parties fail to get into good terms with regards to electoral reform

• Shkodra honors Haradinaj with the title “Honor of Shkodra”

• CEC finds it hard to certify 7000 candidates that run for MP

• The new parliamentary session starts up this Monday

ECONOMY

• Albania-Kosovo trading exchanges fall off…businesses afraid of Serbia

• Government is behind with meeting public investments

• Interventions carried out by BoA to enhance liquidity in the market

• 1.2 mln EUR granted by EC for a HPP survey in Albania

• Albania and Kosovo with a joint business office

• Competition Authority begins checking gas market, to alter abuse

• Ahmetaj – Consumption increased, foreign investments broke the records

• BoA – Low interest rate of banks loan for a house is truly favorable

• Government still indecisive on how to raise minimum pay

• 2017 looks like a year full of weird surprises on economic growth

• Oil is about to come to life after a tormented year

• Austrian Interior Minister holds joint conference with Minister Tahiri

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• Albanian asylum seekers toll fell sharply in 2016

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow

