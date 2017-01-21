HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Speaker Meta in the USA. US sustain to Balkan is eminent
• Basha meets Trump collaborators
• President Nishani congratulates Trump on his presidency
• Bylykbashi unveils the reasons PM is against electronic voting
• Administrative Court ignores SP request to insure a lawsuit
• Minister Tahiri clinch that justice on January 21 is jet to be done
• Orrin Hatch – Trump staff shall pay more attention to Albania
• Josef Hejsek convoked to testify at CEZ Enquiry Committee
• IMO entitled to monitor Vetting process next week
• “The Solution” forms a new crack within the Left-wing
• Primer accepts electronic voting on one condition
ECONOMY
• Public debt dropped for the second consecutive year
• Heritage Foundation to assist Albania cope with economy crisis
• Tirana-Durres railway construction kicks off within 2017
• State sells EUR 39.45 mln bonds
• Germany attracted by Made in Albanian old wine
• Frost in Europe, a green light to Albanian agricultural exports
• Rainffeissen Bank upheld the Singapore Forum
• Basha presents to Washington his 3 economic proposals
• Power price rise. Jaka – Businesses may leave if no price is set
• Businessmen fear bankruptcy due to fall of consumption
• FIAA – Justice reform will ameliorate business climate
• Currency value today
SOCIETY
• Students pretend to pay for their studies on trenches
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow