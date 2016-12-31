HEADLINES
POLITICS
• Primer – It will be us who will chose the next President
• Kavaja Mayor’s lawyer considers charges pressed against Roshi break the law
• Luan Rama – SMI is a serious party that sticks to agreements
• The President decrees amnesty law
• Opposition leader – This is the last year of a corrupted Primer
• One DP member and activist receives death threat
• Primer states Albania enjoys a steady economy
• US Embassy in Tirana wishes to Albanians a Happy New Year
• Kosovo recognition assures peace and security for the Balkan
• 2017 will inherit all 2016 troubles and governmental problems
• Waste management. Experts are asked to bring their proposals
ECONOMY
• Financial Supervisory Authority holds a meeting on first Albanian stock exchange
• How much do private universities earn and spend and who owes them
• Project on electronic monitoring of prisoners costs 196 mln ALL
• Arber Road, the great challenge of 2017
• EBRD shows interests in investing on TAP project that involves Albania
• Loans in November recorded significant growth, but not annual enhancement
• 2017 budget. Government freezes 22 mln EUR from principal investments
• Which are the risks coming from concessions with the PPPs?
• 2016 recorded the lowest currency exchange level with regards to EURO
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Increased Albanians asylum seekers number fears France
WEATHER
• Weather forecast tomorrow