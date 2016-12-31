AINA TIR-FAX, December 30, 2016

Posted on December 31, 2016 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• Primer – It will be us who will chose the next President

• Kavaja Mayor’s lawyer considers charges pressed against Roshi break the law

• Luan Rama – SMI is a serious party that sticks to agreements

• The President decrees amnesty law

• Opposition leader – This is the last year of a corrupted Primer

• One DP member and activist receives death threat

• Primer states Albania enjoys a steady economy

• US Embassy in Tirana wishes to Albanians a Happy New Year

• Kosovo recognition assures peace and security for the Balkan

• 2017 will inherit all 2016 troubles and governmental problems

• Waste management. Experts are asked to bring their proposals

ECONOMY

• Financial Supervisory Authority holds a meeting on first Albanian stock exchange

• How much do private universities earn and spend and who owes them

• Project on electronic monitoring of prisoners costs 196 mln ALL

• Arber Road, the great challenge of 2017

• EBRD shows interests in investing on TAP project that involves Albania

• Loans in November recorded significant growth, but not annual enhancement

• 2017 budget. Government freezes 22 mln EUR from principal investments

• Which are the risks coming from concessions with the PPPs?

• 2016 recorded the lowest currency exchange level with regards to EURO

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• Increased Albanians asylum seekers number fears France

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow

Posted in Headline News | Comments Off on AINA TIR-FAX, December 30, 2016

AINA TIR-FAX, December 29, 2016

Posted on December 30, 2016 by TirFax

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• PM discharges Kavaja Mayor heavy law breaking

• Constitutional Court leaves Vetting law untouched

• SMI approves CEC verdict on SMI incriminated MP

• Application of Decriminalization law on 3 MPs echoes to the world

• Basha writes that detachment of politics from crime has just begun

• US Embassy – CEC decision is otherwise translated as a peoples victory

• Justice Minister vows that law must be followed at any cost

• Primer at Enquiry Committee. “Disagreement with CEZ sound the best solution ever”

• Territory National Council enacts 5 plans initiated by UNDP

• Primer denies the fact that Government-CEZ settlement was pre-arranged

• Criminal Code: “To avoid serving 3 years of penalty one must pay 5.4 mln ALL

• LIBRA wins 10 thousand memberships…gets ready for general elections

ECONOMY

• Albpetrol crazy sell of oil…167 thousand of tones

• City Hall budget to work on a 15.3 bln ALL budget

• Increase of construction permit no. is contributing to economy growth

• BoA – Cash money use constitute 16.1 bln % of GDP

• Crafts businesses benefit 30 mln ALL from Economy Creative Fund

• 4.6 bln less revenues accumulated by fiscal administration. Deficit gets deeper

• Online trading. Unlicensed subjects are risking Albanians savings

• Level of electric power generated is higher than the one consumed

• Finance Ministry – 84 mln ALL encased by state enterprise. Less than last year

• ERE – Here is how consumers will pay energy power price

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• City Hall organizes a great New Year concert on December 31

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow

Posted in Headline News | Comments Off on AINA TIR-FAX, December 29, 2016