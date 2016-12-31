HEADLINES

POLITICS

• Primer – It will be us who will chose the next President

• Kavaja Mayor’s lawyer considers charges pressed against Roshi break the law

• Luan Rama – SMI is a serious party that sticks to agreements

• The President decrees amnesty law

• Opposition leader – This is the last year of a corrupted Primer

• One DP member and activist receives death threat

• Primer states Albania enjoys a steady economy

• US Embassy in Tirana wishes to Albanians a Happy New Year

• Kosovo recognition assures peace and security for the Balkan

• 2017 will inherit all 2016 troubles and governmental problems

• Waste management. Experts are asked to bring their proposals

ECONOMY

• Financial Supervisory Authority holds a meeting on first Albanian stock exchange

• How much do private universities earn and spend and who owes them

• Project on electronic monitoring of prisoners costs 196 mln ALL

• Arber Road, the great challenge of 2017

• EBRD shows interests in investing on TAP project that involves Albania

• Loans in November recorded significant growth, but not annual enhancement

• 2017 budget. Government freezes 22 mln EUR from principal investments

• Which are the risks coming from concessions with the PPPs?

• 2016 recorded the lowest currency exchange level with regards to EURO

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• Increased Albanians asylum seekers number fears France

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow