• Speaker Meta in the USA. US sustain to Balkan is eminent

• Basha meets Trump collaborators

• President Nishani congratulates Trump on his presidency

• Bylykbashi unveils the reasons PM is against electronic voting

• Administrative Court ignores SP request to insure a lawsuit

• Minister Tahiri clinch that justice on January 21 is jet to be done

• Orrin Hatch – Trump staff shall pay more attention to Albania

• Josef Hejsek convoked to testify at CEZ Enquiry Committee

• IMO entitled to monitor Vetting process next week

• “The Solution” forms a new crack within the Left-wing

• Primer accepts electronic voting on one condition
• Public debt dropped for the second consecutive year

• Heritage Foundation to assist Albania cope with economy crisis

• Tirana-Durres railway construction kicks off within 2017

• State sells EUR 39.45 mln bonds

• Germany attracted by Made in Albanian old wine

• Frost in Europe, a green light to Albanian agricultural exports

• Rainffeissen Bank upheld the Singapore Forum

• Basha presents to Washington his 3 economic proposals

• Power price rise. Jaka – Businesses may leave if no price is set

• Businessmen fear bankruptcy due to fall of consumption

• FIAA – Justice reform will ameliorate business climate

• Students pretend to pay for their studies on trenches
• Opposition leader received an invitation not a ticket to Trump ceremony

• Ad Hoc parliamentary committees huge financial damage to the state

• Electronic voting is at hand, but costs too dear

• LIBRA is acting like democrats concerning elections

• Meta meets Bersin…enforcing national security acts and fight terrorism

• Sessions – Trump shall closely cooperate with Albania

• Debate on 27 “Justice Reform” bills kick off

• Vetting law finally enters into force

• Former State Attorney testifies over CEZ case in parliament

• NATO gives to Albania 250 armored vehicles

• Economic growth…experts notice it, but the impact isn’t sufficient

• Primer invites and pushes Singapore businessmen to invest in Albania

• State finances local plans of 7 city halls

• Interest rate and bonds surged to 3.8%

• USA dollar gains points against domestic currency

• Exports towards Italy marked a satisfying increase last year

• Energy Minister makes Albania attractive for Singapore to invest

• Albania state pays to IMF EUR 330 mln after 14 years

• IMF is holding talks with Albania on how to diminish bad loans

• Teacher promotes ISIS at school. She was arrested and suspended

