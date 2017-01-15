HEADLINES

POLITICS

• The tricky train of Serbia couldn’t arrive at Kosovo territory

• Regardless of individual approaches, SP and SMI pursue one unique goal

• Manjani says to Interior Minister that cannabis is never an option

• JUIP requires the establishment of Ad-Hoc committee on Tcham case

• Kuvend concerned about the low No. of applications for SJC member

• SP MP Manja states General Prosecutor is seriously breaking the law

• CEC demands extra staff to arrange the 2017 elections

• Electronic vote. DP shall exercise any sort of pressure to persuade the left

• DP – Tirana Local Plan approved in a rush, leaving room for suspicions

ECONOMY

• Snow rains increase the power generating capacity

• Minister Gjermeni – License applications bring informality to end for good

• Albania attends the Stuttgart international fair of tourism

• Economy experts see true struggle in maintaining the upward trend

• Minister Milva – 107 concession recorded and others will in the future

• How much will the upcoming elections cost to the state?

• 1.2 mln EUR are invested to neuro-surgery service

• Optimistic signs of businesses

• Why banks will tend to behave more aggressively this year?

• A very promising year for insurance market, also thanks to new law

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• Schools to reopen on Monday

WEATHER