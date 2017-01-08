AINA TIR-FAX, January 7, 2016

• Freezing relationship is in the air among SP and SMI? Rama ignores

• Macedonia Albania parties pledge to draft and unify national rights

• LIBRA – Haradinaj arrest is a sign of a wind of change

• SMI insists on France freeing Haradinaj

• JUIP greets Macedonia Albanian parties unified platform

• SP has just started to get prepared for the next elections. SMI absent

• Primer statement. Macedonia Albanians are taking a historic step

• Basha – When Albanian come together they are stronger than ever

• FAM – Such a joint platform implies political maturity for Macedonia Albanians

• YIM too in support of Haradinaj release

• Albania government starts up cooperation with KOC Holding

• Government approves rehabilitation fund for rural roads

• Agricultural products export is increasingly expanding in the region

• BoA – Economic lending is boosting, but still remains weak

• ALL overtakes USD, but EURO keeps getting stronger

• BoA – Foreign investments are following an upward trend in Albania

• Energy power price doubles for businesses

• Open Data survey – 2017 is going to increase public debt per capita

• Territorial-administrative reform has increased local power revenues

• Energy Power Secretariat – Albania risks to lose many foreign investors

• EU assigns Albania the duty to start drafting a strategy for innovation

• Hotels in Albania are swarming in informality and lack of standards

• Bad weather. Ombudsman – Local administrators must look for people in need

• Homeless man dies of frost in Durres

Posted in Headline News |

AINA TIR-FAX, January 6, 2016

• Macedonia’s Albanian political forces will come out with a joint statement

• DP – Rama and Thaci to temporary cut any commitment with Beograd

• CEC finally replaces MPs Selami and Tahiri

• The Right blames the state of incapability in managing freezing weather

• Manjani – Legalizing illegal buildings may lead to fiscal invasion

• Haradinaj arrest. Rama – Whom the bells are ringing for?

• Kodheli – Armed Forces engaged in helping stuck areas from snow

• Basha – The truth is this ruling coalition assures no free elections

• President – I made a mistake appointing certain ambassadors

• Road-maintaining companies must be probed over irresponsibility

• New law. Banking system security funds shall be VAT-free

• State debt interest rate surged up since the beginning of 2017

• Economic kind of drafts shall dominate the new parliamentary agenda

• INSTAT – Gas and power is costing. Timber the main mean for heating

• What lies behind the Gambling law?

• Informality is distorting Albanian wine brand, can’t compete in international market

• Power efficiency…Albania is losing its chance to save it

• Which are the economic sectors with the highest wages fund?

• ERE – Businesses will have to pay for power consumption higher taxes

• Bad weather. City Hall shelters 100 homeless into 4 social residences

• Fever affects 19 thousand people all over the country

Posted in Headline News |