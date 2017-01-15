HEADLINES
POLITICS
• The tricky train of Serbia couldn’t arrive at Kosovo territory
• Regardless of individual approaches, SP and SMI pursue one unique goal
• Manjani says to Interior Minister that cannabis is never an option
• JUIP requires the establishment of Ad-Hoc committee on Tcham case
• Kuvend concerned about the low No. of applications for SJC member
• SP MP Manja states General Prosecutor is seriously breaking the law
• CEC demands extra staff to arrange the 2017 elections
• Electronic vote. DP shall exercise any sort of pressure to persuade the left
• DP – Tirana Local Plan approved in a rush, leaving room for suspicions
ECONOMY
• Snow rains increase the power generating capacity
• Minister Gjermeni – License applications bring informality to end for good
• Albania attends the Stuttgart international fair of tourism
• Economy experts see true struggle in maintaining the upward trend
• Minister Milva – 107 concession recorded and others will in the future
• How much will the upcoming elections cost to the state?
• 1.2 mln EUR are invested to neuro-surgery service
• Optimistic signs of businesses
• Why banks will tend to behave more aggressively this year?
• A very promising year for insurance market, also thanks to new law
• Currency values today
SOCIETY
• Schools to reopen on Monday
